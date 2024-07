Shimla: Congress' Hardeep Singh Bawa defeated his nearest rival and BJP candidate K L Thakur in the bypoll to the Nalagarh assembly seat in Himachal Pradesh by 8,990 votes, officials said on Saturday.

Follow live updates of bypoll results here

Bawa, a five-time president of the Indian National Trade Union Congress' Himachal Pradesh unit, polled 34,608 votes.