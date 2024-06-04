Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Kangana Ranaut leading in Himachal's Mandi by over 75k votes

Who is Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana is a popular Bollywood actress who had been a vocal supporter of the BJP even before entering politics. Recipient of four National Film Awards and Padma Shri, Kangana hails from a small town called Bhambla in Mandi.

She is also known for her bold and controversial statements targeting the Congress and also other Bollywood celebrities.

Who is Vikramaditya Singh?

Son of former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Late Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya hails from a royal Rajput family of the princely state of Bushahr.

He joined politics in 2013, he he held important positions including that of Minister of PWD, Youth Services and and Sports, and Urban Development in the state.