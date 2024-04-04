Ready to contest all 4 Lok Sabha seats if Congress scared, will go solo in state by-polls: Himachal Pradesh AAP leader

He was referring to the comment of the state Congress chief and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh, who had earlier refused to contest but mellowed down after the BJP announced actor Kangana Ranaut as its candidate from the Mandi parliamentary seat and said that she would follow the directions of the party's central leaders.

Chauhan, who unsuccessfully contested the last assembly polls from the Shallai seat in the Sirmaur district, said that the party has "known faces" to contest from all the ten seats (four Lok Sabha and six assembly seats).

As a part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, we will support the Congress but in case the Congress leaders have any reservation, AAP will be willing to field its candidates, Chauhan said.

Unemployment, health, education, roads and "unfulfilled promises" of the NDA would be the main poll planks of the party and the workers would be mobilised to campaign for the party's candidates, he said and added that the party would unfold its poll strategy in the next ten days.