This is not your ancestor's estate, can't threaten me: Kangana Ranaut tells Himachal minister

This is the new Bharat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where a small, poor boy who used to sell tea is the biggest hero and "pradhan sevak" of the people, she added.

Vikramaditya Singh had on Monday said Kangana is a "queen of controversies" and questions will be raised on her statements given from time to time.

Referring to Kangana's reported comments over beef-eating, Vikramaditya Singh had said, "I pray to Lord Ram to give her wisdom and hope she goes back pure from 'Dev Bhoomi' Himachal to Bollywood because she will not win the elections as she knows nothing about people of Himachal."

Vikramaditya Singh is the scion of the erstwhile Bhushar estate, now known as Rampur, which is one of the 17 assembly segments falling under the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

Indirectly dubbing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Vikramaditya Singh as "Pappu", Kangana said there is one "Bada Pappu" in Delhi and the "Chhota Pappu" in Himachal says she eats beef. She asked why he is not showing the evidence of her consuming beef.

"I follow ayurvedic and yogic lifestyle," she asserted.

Terming Vikramaditya Singh as "ek number ka jhootha" (liar No. 1) and "paltubaaz" (one who repeatedly changes stance), she wondered what can be expected from him when "Bada Pappu" talks about destroying the "nari Shakti" (women power).

"I have made my name in the film industry without the help of my father and mother... I want to join politics and serve the people," she said, and asserted that politics is an expression of service and anyone from a king to a beggar is entitled to that expression.

The whole country is worshipping the daughters during the ongoing 'Navratras', but still there is no change in the Congress leaders' anti-women thought, she said, and challenged Vikramaditya Singh to successfully do even one scene from her film.

"If he can do even one scene of my film successfully, I will leave politics and the country," she said, and added that the actors do not choose art but art chooses them.