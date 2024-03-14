Will present works done in past 15 months in court of public, says Himachal CM Sukhu on LS polls

The Congress has not announced any candidate so far.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Thakur, the son of former chief minister and BJP leader P K Dhumal, is a four-time MP from Hamirpur while former BJP state president Kashyap would contest the Lok Sabha polls for the second time from the Shimla seat.

The BJP had won all the four Lok Sabha seats in 2019 with a thumping majority. BJP leader Krishan Kapoor won by a margin of 4,77,623 in Kangra, Ram Swaroop Sharma by 4,05,459 votes in Mandi, Thakur 3,99,572 in Hamirpur and Kashyap by a margin of 3,27,515 votes in Shimla.

However, the death of Sharma led to bye-elections in the Mandi seat in 2021 and wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and current Congress state chief Pratibha Singh won the seat by a margin of 8,766 votes in the sympathy wave after the death of her husband.