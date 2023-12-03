JOIN US
Homeelections

Humbly accept mandate of MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan; battle of ideology will continue: Rahul Gandhi

The BJP tightened its grip in the Hindi heartland with assembly victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while the Congress was set to oust the BRS from Telangana on Sunday.
Last Updated 03 December 2023, 13:15 IST

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his party humbly accepts the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and asserted that the battle of ideology would continue.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan -- the battle of ideology will continue."

"I am very thankful to the people of Telangana - we will definitely fulfil the promise of making 'Prajalu Telangana'. Heartfelt thanks to all the workers for their hard work and support," the former Congress chief said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the Congress' victory in Telangana.

She said the people of Telangana have created history and given the mandate in favour of the Congress party.

"This is the victory of the people of the state and every worker of the Congress Party. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the people of Telangana. Congress party is committed to peace, prosperity and progress in Telangana," she said.

"The people of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have assigned the role of opposition to the Congress Party. Humbly accept people's decision," Priyanka Gandhi said.

(Published 03 December 2023, 13:15 IST)
