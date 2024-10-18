Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelections

LIVE
Assembly Elections Live | Maharashtra Congress to meet state election officer today

Hello readers. Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in once again as Haryana CM yesterday following BJP's victory in the assembly elections. The political pot is brewing in Maharashtra and Jharkhand with polls just around the corner. Haryana's Council of Ministers meeting will be held today in Chandigarh at 11:00 am. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress is also set to meet the state election officer today to discuss issues the party is facing in the state. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 03:36 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
08:0818 Oct 2024

Haryana's Council of Ministers meeting will be held in Chandigarh today

08:0818 Oct 2024

Maharashtra Congress to meet state election officer today

08:0818 Oct 2024

Everyone wants Jayant Patil to take responsibility to rebuild state: Sharad Pawar

09:0618 Oct 2024

Over 900 voters aged above 100 yrs eligible to cast votes in 43 seats in 1st phase of Jharkhand polls

More than 900 centenarians, including 533 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in 43 assembly constituencies going to polls in the first phase of Jharkhand elections on November 13, an official said.

The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, while the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

08:0818 Oct 2024

Haryana's Council of Ministers meeting will be held in Chandigarh today

The meeting of the Council of Ministers will be held at 11:00 am at Haryana Civil Secretariat, Chandigarh.

08:0818 Oct 2024

Maharashtra Congress to meet state election officer today

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, "...Tomorrow we have an important meeting, at 11 am we will meet Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam. We have spotted certain problems in Maharashtra...those people who are our supporters, their names are being removed from the voters list...BJP is misusing their powers, we have alerted our party workers."

08:0818 Oct 2024

Everyone wants Jayant Patil to take responsibility to rebuild state: Sharad Pawar

Hinting at a bigger role for Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil after the next month's assembly elections, party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said it was everyone's wish that Patil should take "responsibility to rebuild the state."

Read more

08:0818 Oct 2024

Congress slams Mahayuti govt for 'undermining' Shivaji's legacy

The Congress on Thursday accused the Mahayuti government of "undermining" the legacy of one of India's greatest sons, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and said those who reject Maharashtra's glorious history and composite culture will face their comeuppance next month.

Read more

Published 18 October 2024, 02:52 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressTamil NaduWest BengalRahul GandhiAAPDelhiKarnatakaJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra ModiTMCMallikarjun KhargeArvind KejriwalSiddaramaiahBiharYogi AdityanathSanjay RautJairam RameshShiv SenaJMMAtishiJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us