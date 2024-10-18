Assembly Elections Live | Maharashtra Congress to meet state election officer today

More than 900 centenarians, including 533 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in 43 assembly constituencies going to polls in the first phase of Jharkhand elections on November 13, an official said.
The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, while the counting of votes will take place on November 23.
The meeting of the Council of Ministers will be held at 11:00 am at Haryana Civil Secretariat, Chandigarh.
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, "...Tomorrow we have an important meeting, at 11 am we will meet Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam. We have spotted certain problems in Maharashtra...those people who are our supporters, their names are being removed from the voters list...BJP is misusing their powers, we have alerted our party workers."
Hinting at a bigger role for Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil after the next month's assembly elections, party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said it was everyone's wish that Patil should take "responsibility to rebuild the state."
The Congress on Thursday accused the Mahayuti government of "undermining" the legacy of one of India's greatest sons, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and said those who reject Maharashtra's glorious history and composite culture will face their comeuppance next month.
