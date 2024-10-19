Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelections

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE | Observers for Maharashtra polls to meet today, says Bhupesh Baghel

Hello readers! Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. The late-evening huddle of the top leaders of the Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra with BJP strategist Shah came at a time when seat-sharing talks among the ruling constituents in the state were at a crucial juncture. Meanwhile, in a shot in the arm for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) ahead of the assembly elections, three-term BJP legislator Kedar Hazra and AJSU Party's Umakant Rajak on Friday joined the political outfit. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates on the upcoming assembly elections.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 03:50 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
09:0019 Oct 2024

Meeting of observers for the Maharashtra Assembly elections to be convened today: Baghel

08:0419 Oct 2024

BJP MLA, AJSU Party leader join JMM ahead of J'khand assembly polls

08:0419 Oct 2024

Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti leaders meet Amit Shah

09:0119 Oct 2024

Assembly Elections 2024 | The Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place against the backdrop of a fractured political landscape in the western state where the Shiv Sena and NCP will be going up against the Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar factions, even as the BJP and Congress try to make their mark. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the JMM faces a new challenge after Hemant Soren's recent arrest and Champai, a longstanding party member, joining the BJP. The Haryana election resulted in a shock loss for Congress, which was looking to galvanize on the Lok Sabha poll performance, while J&K also saw the grand old party eventually stepping away from the cabinet, with Omar Abdullah's JKNC forming government. It remains to be seen if the upcoming polls help BJP cement its position further or provide a fillip to I.N.D.I.A. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

09:2019 Oct 2024

NDA allies in Jharkhand even ready to swap seats at the last moment if needed: BJP's Pratul Shah Deo

09:0019 Oct 2024

Meeting of observers for the Maharashtra Assembly elections to be convened today: Baghel

08:0419 Oct 2024

BJP MLA, AJSU Party leader join JMM ahead of J'khand assembly polls

In a shot in the arm for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) ahead of the assembly elections, three-term BJP legislator Kedar Hazra and AJSU Party's Umakant Rajak on Friday joined the political outfit.

08:0419 Oct 2024

Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti leaders meet Amit Shah

 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday.

The late-evening huddle of the top leaders of the Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra with BJP strategist Shah came at a time when seat-sharing talks among the ruling constituents in the state were at a crucial juncture.

Published 19 October 2024, 03:32 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra ModiNCPSharad PawarShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayJMMJharkhandHemant SorenMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us