2024 battle royal: 'Modi Ki Guarantee' vs Congress' 'Nyay guarantees'

Here is a look at the 10 key issues that are likely to be talked about during the poll campaign by various political parties:

1) Modi Ki Guarantee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is brimming with confidence for bagging a third term, has pitched 'Modi Ki Guarantee' as the main theme of his campaign.

'Modi Ki Guarantee', as described on the PM's website, is a guarantee for the development of the youth, empowerment of the women, welfare of the farmers, and all those marginalised and vulnerable who have been ignored for decades.

The idea is also about the government's aim of ensuring saturation of all welfare schemes. It is likely to be the 'catchphrase' in this election around which much of the war of words between rivals would gravitate.