87 file nominations on penultimate day

As many as 87 candidates filed their nominations on Wednesday, taking the total number of candidates to 199, a day ahead of the last day for the submissions.
Prominent candidates, who submitted the affidavits, included Shobha Karandlaje and M V Rajeev Gowda in Bangalore North, Kota Srinivas Poojary and K Jayaprakash Hegde (Udupi Chikmagalur), Sunil Bose and Balaraju (Chamarajanagar) and others submitted nominations on Wednesday.
The BJP candidates from Bangalore South and Bangalore Rural segments were yet to file nominations. While the Congress candidates from Chitradurga, Tumkur and Kolar were yet to submit the papers.
The total value of cash and other materials seized since the enforcement of the model code of conduct on March 16 reached Rs 85.43 crore, which included 10.73 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 33.06 crore.
Officials have registered 1205 FIRs for violation of the code, while the Excise department has booked 1,248 cases. Election officials received 11,373 calls through the voter helpline for grievance redressal.
(Published 04 April 2024, 00:18 IST)