88 seats, 13 states & UTs, 1202 candidates: Stage set for Lok Sabha battle round 2

New Delhi: Around 15.88 crore voters in 88 seats will be eligible to cast their votes in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday to seal the electoral fate of 1,202 candidates, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Speaker Om Birla, in 13 states and union territories.

Of the 1,202 candidates in the fray, 1,098 are men, 102 are women and two are from the third gender category.

More than 16 lakh polling officials have been deployed across 1.67 lakh polling stations. Voters include 8.08 crore men, 7.8 crore women and 5,929 third gender electors. As many as 34.8 lakh first-time voters are registered to cast their votes. There are 3.28 crore young voters in the age group of 20-29 years.

Initially, 89 seats were to go to polls but voting in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul was shifted to phase 3 on May 7 following the death of BSP candidate Ashok Balawi, days after filing of nominations. In the first phase, 102 seats had gone to polls.