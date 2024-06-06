A salutary lesson

Despite the relentless spin, something has clearly begun to pall on the nameless, faceless voter. Is it fatigue with a constant, personality-centric electioneering style? Cynicism in the face of tall claims? Anger in the electorally more important north about Agniveer, the farm laws, unemployment and prices? It is probably all of this, accompanied by anti-incumbency following a decade of BJP power.

The party had also become dangerously dependent on the popularity of its workaholic and charismatic PM, so much so that any talk of succession and who next appeared unimaginable.

Now the BJP, which until yesterday used to walk on water, faces the unfamiliar task of having to propitiate a gaggle of coalition allies. This will involve the consumption of some humble pie, always a valuable addition to one’s diet.