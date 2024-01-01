A spillover from 2023: Political events to watch in New Year

New Delhi: India witnessed several events, promises and developments with larger ramifications in 2023 that may continue to impact the politics of the country — from Ram temple to Manipur — in the new year.
Ayodhya: Not mixing politics and religion may be ideal but the new Ram temple where the Babri masjid stood is all set to have a resonance in an election year where the BJP-RSS will boast about putting in reality one of its core agendas. For the Opposition, it will be a tightrope walk while balancing their rhetoric on secularism and not upsetting rising right-wing supporters. The question is can the anti-Sangh parties shed their soft Hindutva experiments.
Caste Census: If Ayodhya can energise the Hindutva supporters, will the call for a Caste Census mobilise the marginalised and the subaltern against the BJP? Can ‘Mandal 2.0’ take on ‘Kamandal 2.0’? Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s four “biggest castes” — poor, women, youth and farmers — counter the Opposition’s gamble? Where will 2024 put its stamp?
ED: It is the new CBI for the government, as it is the one agency that has been used to put a leash on the Opposition. Opposition leaders worth any salt have gotten at least one summons from the Enforcement Directorate in the past years and 2023 was no different. Adverse remarks came from courts, but ED remains a potent weapon in the hands of the union government, especially in an election year.
Guarantees: One heard the word first during Karnataka elections where Congress reaped its benefits while BJP’s gambles did not work. Congress took it to other states but with limited success. BJP countered it with a personalised ‘Modi’s Guarantees’. Now, Rahul Gandhi is embarking on a ‘nyay yatra’ and is all set to publicise his party’s social, economic and political guarantees ahead of the 2024 polls.
I.N.D.I.A: It was a promising grouping months ago, but as polls approach, schisms appear. Leaders with varying individual interests yet to show unity in purpose. The bloc is staunchly anti-BJP but when it comes to fighting the BJP, can they rise above ambition and rhetoric to realise what they believe as saving the Constitution?
Jobs: BJP may cite official surveys to insist that unemployment is at a historic low though only a few years ago, a leaked NSSO report claimed that unemployment is at its highest in 45 years. On December 13, Parliament witnessed a security breach and youths involved spoke about joblessness even as PM Modi is going ahead with ‘Rozgar Melas’.
Manipur: Ethnic violence struck the northeast state on May 3, women were paraded naked, and several hundreds got maimed or killed. Violence continues on New Year's Eve, too. Modi did not utter a single word on Manipur silent for the past eight months, says the Opposition.
Parliament: A new building was inaugurated on controversial Hindutva leader V D Savarkar’s birth anniversary. Also, 146 MPs were suspended from Parliament in the Winter Session for their protest demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 Parliament security breach. Over a dozen MPs continue to be in suspension as their cases are pending before the Privileges Committee.