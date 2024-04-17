After controversial 'no Modi wave' viral video, Navneet Rana treads cautiously

Amravati: Hours after a video of Navneet Rana claiming there was "no Modi wave" went viral, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi said that she was speaking the truth even as the Independent MP, who is now contesting the Amravati seat on BJP's ticket, said that her comments were doctored and misconstrued.

Navneet Rana won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an Independent backed by Sharad Pawar-led NCP, however, days before filing nominations for the 2024 polls, she joined the BJP.

Navneet Rana’s comments have come as an embarrassment to the BJP’s state and central leadership.

In the video, Navneet Rana, while addressing an election meeting, was heard saying: “We will have to fight this Lok Sabha election as if it were a gram panchayat election. We will have to bring all the voters to the polling booth by noon and tell them to vote. Don’t remain under the illusion that there is a Modi-wave.”

However, later, she issued a clarification, in which she said: “…some things are appearing in the media after editing…I want to tell opposition that we are going to the people with the name of Modi ji…we are extending salutations of Modi ji…there is no opposition against him in the entire country…its abki baar, 400 paar”.