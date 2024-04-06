After manifesto launch, Congress heading towards campaign blitzkrieg; Rahul to share dais with I.N.D.I.A. leaders

Kharge and Rahul are also likely to attend joint rallies with I.N.D.I.A. leaders including Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, among others.

Sources indicated that the party aims to convey to its cadre that it is not on the defensive or demoralised, despite facing financial constraints. This signal is being sent to reaffirm that the party remains in the game. The recent launch events, including the distribution of guarantee cards and the manifesto release, underscore this commitment to staying competitive.

They explained that the party typically releases its manifesto closer to the first phase of polls, but this time it was released much earlier. Additionally, they mentioned the decision to organise two rallies focusing on the manifesto—one in the north and one in the south. Furthermore, the party has distributed eight crore guarantee cards to states for distribution.

“This election is not fair with action being taken against opposition parties, but despite this, we believe that the I.N.D.I.A. 'janbandhan' (connect with people) will secure a clear mandate because of the public response to 'paanch nyay, pachees guarantees' of the Congress,” party General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi linking the Congress manifesto to the Muslim League, Ramesh shot back, saying, "Modi does not understand history correctly. It was actually Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, who was the president of the Hindu Mahasabha at the time, who was part of a coalition government in Bengal with the Muslim League. The Hindu Mahasabha also formed coalitions with the Muslim League in Sindh and the North-West Frontier Province."

Ramesh asserted that it is the BJP, not the Congress, that engages in and promotes divisive politics.

The party is also keeping its cards close to the chest over the possible candidature of Rahul Gandhi from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Rae Bareli. When questioned about the candidate for Amethi, a senior leader responded sharply, saying, "When are the Wayanad elections? They are on April 26. When does the filing of nominations for Amethi begin? It's on April 27. So, there is ample time."