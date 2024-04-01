After SDPI extends support to Congress in Kerala, Left goes on offensive

Thiruvananthapuram: A decision of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) to support the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala in the Lok Sabha election has triggered a row owing to SDPI's links with the banned communal outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).
SDPI Kerala president Ashraf Moulavi said that the party decided to support the UDF as the Congress was leading the fight against the BJP in the country.
"SDPI will not be fielding candidates in Kerala this time," he said.
Even as SDPI was widely considered to be the political arm of PFI and both the outfits had workers in common, SDPI often denied any links with PFI.
SDPI and PFI enjoyed considerable influence in various pockets of Kerala.
The left-front is criticising the Congress for taking support of communal outfits in the election. Left-front MLA K T Jaleel asked the Congress and its coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League whether they would openly reject SDPI's support.
Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress said that the Congress did not seek support of SDPI. He also added that even without SDPI's support UDF won 19 of the 20 seats in Kerala in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
