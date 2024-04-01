After SDPI extends support to Congress in Kerala, Left goes on offensive

Thiruvananthapuram: A decision of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) to support the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala in the Lok Sabha election has triggered a row owing to SDPI's links with the banned communal outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

SDPI Kerala president Ashraf Moulavi said that the party decided to support the UDF as the Congress was leading the fight against the BJP in the country.

"SDPI will not be fielding candidates in Kerala this time," he said.