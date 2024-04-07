After UDF, Left front also files complaint with EC against Rajeev Chandrasekhar for 'hiding' assets

Thiruvananthapuram: After the Congress-led United Democratic Front, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front has also lodged a petition to the Election Commission accusing BJP candidate in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency Rajeev Chandrasekhar of providing false information regarding his assets while filing nomination papers.

The LDF alleged that many known investments of Rajeev Chandrasekhar like Jupiter Capital were not shown in the affidavit and there was deliberate under valuation of the value of assets.

Chandrasekhar had denied the allegations of 'hiding' his assets. He said that he had given the details as per the law. He also added that the Congress raised baseless allegations against him earlier also while he filed the nomination for Rajya Sabha elections.

The UDF had also filed a petition to the Election Commission in this regard earlier.