Agrarian crisis, naxalism & strong presence of RSS: Vidarbha is now a tough terrain for Congress

The central Indian region of Vidarbha - which was once a Congress stronghold has become an arena of the BJP amid churning in Maharashtra politics.

The Nagpur city, the hub of Vidarbha, is considered the geographical centre of India - and the Zero Mile is located here.

This is also the region where there is a demand for statehood, however, in the last decade, the agitation has weakened.

Vidarbha region also has Wardha, where Sevagram Ashram— the residence of Mahatma Gandhi from 1936 to his death in 1948, is located. Gandhi decided to make a village in Central India his headquarters and he came to Wardha in 1934, at the invitation of businessman-philanthropist Jamnalal Bajaj - and established Sevagram, the village of service.

The adjoining district of Nagpur houses the headquarters of RSS, the ideological parent of BJP. Popularly known as Doctorji, Keshav Baliram Hegdewar founded RSS in Nagpur with the ideology of Hindutva and goal of creation of Hindu Rashtra.

Ramtek is the place where Kalidas wrote Meghdoot.