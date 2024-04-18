Amid Congress exodus & BJP's might, Kamal Nath holds strong in Chhindwara stronghold

The seat has been Kamal Nath's turf for six decades, and the Congress managed to win all the seven assembly segments under it in the 2023 assembly elections. With Nath being one of the last few veterans of the Congress to have not moved over to the other camp, the Congress is also looking to hold the seat close to its chest.

Speaking to DH,Nath said that he has dedicated his life to developing Chhindwara, and will do so till his “last breath".

"Chhindwara is a district where today there are six thousand kilometers of rural roads, it has the highest number of industries, it has a development center, modern farming is being done here, there is electricity in more than 2000 villages," Nath told DH.

However, controversies and tussles have marred the campaign. A purported 'fake' video of Sahu, which has been in circulation, has led to the arrest of a journalist on charges of trying to defame Sahu and offering Rs 30 lakh to another journalist to do so.