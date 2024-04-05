Amid national narratives, parties shine light on candidates' credentials

Bengaluru: Much as the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are made up of national issues and narratives, the individual strengths and weaknesses of candidates are coming into focus for both BJP and Congress in Karnataka.
While the BJP maintains that this election is about giving Narendra Modi a third term as prime minister, the saffron party is counting on the charm of some of its candidates.
Despite aggressively advertising Modi’s popularity to the voters, the BJP was unwilling to take chances while selecting candidates.
“In this election, it is ‘Modi versus who?’. Still, the candidate should definitely contribute to gain votes,” senior BJP lawmaker S Suresh Kumar told DH.
“The image, performance, voter connect, attitude and altitude of the candidate matters,” he said. Kumar cited the example of Dakshina Kannada BJP candidate Capt Brijesh Chowta, who was given the ticket in place of former party president Nalin Kumar Kateel.
“There’s no dispute about Chowta’s candidature. He was in the army and is devoted to social work. His personality is giving us dividends. Like this, the strength of candidates is adding to the party’s strength,” he said. However, Kumar said that while people will look at candidates, India is ‘slowly and unwittingly’ moving towards a presidential type of election.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress president, is repeatedly stressing on his party having fielded eight Vokkaligas, six women, educationists, academics and so on.
“We hope that people will vote for their MP and not PM,” IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, who is overseeing the party’s election effort in the Gulbarga Lok Sabha segment, told DH. “Narratives take precedence only when candidates are good. We’re clearly telling voters that this is the team we’ve put forward,” he said.
Outlining the importance of candidates, social technologist Ashwin Mahesh tweeted: “Candidates in Lok Sabha elections should hold public debates (televised or streamed) in their respective constituencies. A set of questions, appropriate for each constituency, should be put to them. Mere rallies are spectacles at best.”
That the candidate matters was underlined by Yelahanka BJP MLA S R Vishwanath. He publicly expressed unhappiness with the party’s Chikballapur nominee Dr K Sudhakar and said that he would rather ask people to vote by looking at Modi. In Congress, party leader Veena Kashappanavar questioned the candidature of Bagalkot nominee Samyukta Patil, the daughter of a minister, by saying “people don’t even know her”.
