'Amit Shah is an institution by himself' says BJP MoS Nisith Pramanik

“My days, first as an MP and subsequent to the Covid-19 outbreak as a minister, have been a learning curve all through,” Pramanik told PTI, 'and the intense learning in various sensitive aspects of statecraft during this time has made me confident to implement fresh ideas in that domain if people re-elect me to Parliament.”

The 38-year-old leader, who has served as a Union minister of state in both the Home Ministry as well as the Union Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, asserted that his opportunity to work with Home Minister Amit Shah has allowed him to experience deep insight into sensitive matters like border security, working with central agencies and policies concerning India’s internal security.