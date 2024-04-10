Analysis shows BJP represents 103 Lok Sabha seats where forests rights is key issue

New Delhi: BJP MPs represent 103 of the 153 Lok Sabha seats in the country where the implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) 2006 is a major issue, according to a recent report.

The Congress, which enacted the FRA, and the Biju Janata Dal represent 11 seats each, Shiv Sena 6, Telangana Rashtra Samithi and YSRCP 5 each, and the National Congress Party 4, the analysis by independent organisation Vasundhara found.