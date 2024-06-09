Andhra Assembly Elections 2024 | State polls shake up political families, cause estrangement

Amaravati: Besides leaving a trail of violence at a number of places, the fiercely fought simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh has shaken up a string of political families resulting in discord and estrangement. Siblings took on each other, a son contested against his minister-father while a determined wife was cajoled to stop competing against her husband at the last moment, among others.

In this battle of blood relatives, YSRCP chief and outgoing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy faced a real challenge from his sister, Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y S Sharmila who emerged as a 'thorn in the flesh' for him. After experimenting with politics in Telangana through the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) and merging it with Congress, Sharmila took over the reins of the grand old party in Andhra Pradesh to target her brother on a daily basis, accompanied several times by her cousin Suneetha Narreddy.

"Jagan is not the successor of YSR (Y S Rajasekhar Reddy) at all. There is no similarity between the regimes led by YSR and Jagan…Jagan’s reign is marked by murderous politics," said Sharmila at Mydukuru in Kadapa district on April 8.