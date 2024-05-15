Andhra Pradesh records 80.66% voter turnout in LS, Assembly elections

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh registered a total polling percentage of 80.66 per cent in the elections for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies, according to the latest information available on the Election Commission's app.

The polling percentage rose from 79.83 in 2019 to 80.66 per cent in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls held in the state simultaneously on May 13.

Several polling stations allowed voters who were already standing in the queue by 6 pm on Monday, scheduled closing time, to exercise their franchise, leading to late night polling.

Incidentally, there was a lot of interest in voting but the polling process was a bit slow, an official told PTI.

According to the Election Commission, 454 candidates contested for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 2,387 did so in the Assembly polls.