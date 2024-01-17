Andhra Pradesh set for Jagan vs Sharmila battle

“It's going to be a direct fight between the brother and sister," noted political analyst and senior journalist Telakapalli Ravi told DH. "It all depends on how far she can go against her brother in Andhra Pradesh politics. In fact, it's more of a test for Sharmila as she was highly unsuccessful in Telangana. For Jagan, it's equally embarrassing but also a weapon as he can go to the electorate saying that everyone, including his own blood relations, ganged up against him."