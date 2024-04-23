Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Annamalai flays appeasement policy of Congress in Karnataka

To a query on Neha Hiremath's murder in Hubballi, he told reporters "The incident is shocking. The way Congress leaders dealt with the incident, victim shaming, social media propaganda, and late reaction from the government is also shocking. BJP leaders have taken the incident on a humanitarian ground and provides emotional support to the family and stood with them."

"After the Congress came to power, the law and order is as per appeasement politics" he alleged.

The reactions from the home minister after the murder of Neha will not be accepted in a civilised society, he added.