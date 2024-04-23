Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Annamalai flays appeasement policy of Congress in Karnataka

Mangaluru: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai came down heavily on the appeasement policy of Congress led government in Karnataka and said, "State government is indulging in appeasement politics in dealing with law-and-order situation."
To a query on Neha Hiremath's murder in Hubballi, he told reporters "The incident is shocking. The way Congress leaders dealt with the incident, victim shaming, social media propaganda, and late reaction from the government is also shocking. BJP leaders have taken the incident on a humanitarian ground and provides emotional support to the family and stood with them."
"After the Congress came to power, the law and order is as per appeasement politics" he alleged.
The reactions from the home minister after the murder of Neha will not be accepted in a civilised society, he added.
On drought relief funds from the Centre, Annamalai said that from 2004- 2014, the UPA government had given only 8 per cent of what the Karnataka government had asked from the Centre. From 2014 to 2024, the NDA government has given 38 per cent of what the Karnataka government had asked for.
The NDA has not discriminated in releasing funds, he added.
When asked about Cauvery water sharing between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said, "Bengaluru faced water crisis due to the Congress government's misgovernance. We support Karnataka's demand for adequate drinking water. There is Cauvery Water Management Authority to decide on water sharing as per the formula worked out by them based on rain situation. Mekedatu dam project will take its own course as per rules."
"There is no need to politicise the issue," he added.
On mass deletion of voters in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said that a representation will be made to the Central chief Election Commission on the same. A systematic deletion of names have been carried out in Tamil Nadu, he alleged.
