JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

'Anupamaa' fame Rupali Ganguly joins BJP

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who became a household name with the hit television show 'Anupamaa', joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital on May 1 just ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Last Updated 01 May 2024, 13:01 IST

Follow Us

Actress Rupali Ganguly surprised her fans with her political plunge on May 1.

Actress Rupali Ganguly surprised her fans with her political plunge on May 1.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
The diva embarked on a political journey and has joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She joined in the presence of BJP's media department in-charge Anil Baluni.

The diva embarked on a political journey and has joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She joined in the presence of BJP's media department in-charge Anil Baluni.

Credit: PTI Photo

Rupali Ganguly being felicitated by BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde after joining the party, in New Delhi.

Rupali Ganguly being felicitated by BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde after joining the party, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

"Seeing the 'Mahayagya' of development around me, I felt that I should be also be a part of it. I need your blessings and support as I embark on this new journey," said Rupali after her induction in the party.

"Seeing the 'Mahayagya' of development around me, I felt that I should be also be a part of it. I need your blessings and support as I embark on this new journey," said Rupali after her induction in the party.

Credit: PTI Photo

Rupali Ganguly also met BJP National President JP Nadda after her induction, amid Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

Rupali Ganguly also met BJP National President JP Nadda after her induction, amid Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 May 2024, 13:01 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT