'Anupamaa' fame Rupali Ganguly joins BJP

Actress Rupali Ganguly surprised her fans with her political plunge on May 1.
The diva embarked on a political journey and has joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She joined in the presence of BJP's media department in-charge Anil Baluni.
Rupali Ganguly being felicitated by BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde after joining the party, in New Delhi.
"Seeing the 'Mahayagya' of development around me, I felt that I should be also be a part of it. I need your blessings and support as I embark on this new journey," said Rupali after her induction in the party.
Rupali Ganguly also met BJP National President JP Nadda after her induction, amid Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
(Published 01 May 2024, 13:01 IST)