Appointment based on performance: Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra rubbishes 'dynasty politics' charge

Asked whether ensuring a BJP sweep in Lok Sabha polls is key to consolidating his position and to silence critics, Vijayendra said, his aim is not just limited to parliamentary elections or the next zilla panchayat elections.

"My main aim is to expand the party, and I will continue to do that."

"My mandate or instructions to me or my aim is to expand my party base in Karnataka. Because once upon a time it was a bastion for BJP among southern states, but for some reason, we have lost that space. So my primary objective or aim as the party president is to consolidate my party base pan-Karnataka, especially in the old Mysuru region and Hyderabad (Kalyana) Karnataka," he said.