Homeelectionsindia

LIVE
Lok Sabha Election Updates: PM asked votes for a man who sexually abused women, while spreading hate for Muslims, says Owaisi slamming BJP-JD(S)

Track the latest election updates from across India, with DH.
Last Updated 30 April 2024, 02:27 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:2530 Apr 2024

02:2530 Apr 2024

Odisha: 37 candidates in fray for May 13 elections to 4 LS seats

01:3730 Apr 2024

02:2530 Apr 2024

UP: SP candidate from Sambhal LS seat booked for 'inflammatory' statements

Samajwadi Party candidate from Sambhal Lok Sabha seat Ziaur Rehman Barq was on Monday booked for allegedly making inflammatory statements regarding gangsters-turned-politicians Atiq Ahmad and Mukhtar Ansari, officials said.

According to police, four to five unidentified people have also been named as accused in the case.

Addressing an election meeting in Sambhal on Sunday, Rehman had appealed to the people not to let the "sacrifices of Atiq Ahmad, Mukhtar Ansari and other leaders go in vain".

02:2530 Apr 2024

Odisha: 37 candidates in fray for May 13 elections to 4 LS seats

Thirty-seven candidates are in the fray for the elections to four Lok Sabha seats in Odisha for which voting will be held on May 13, EC officials said on Monday.

The nomination process for Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput and Kalahandi Lok Sabha segments started on April 18 and the last date was April 25.

The papers were scrutinised on April 26, while Monday was the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

According to EC officials, the nominations of 38 candidates remained valid during the scrutiny.

02:2530 Apr 2024

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami received a grand welcome in Kolkata late last night. He will be joining the election campaign.

02:2530 Apr 2024

100 drones took to the sky in Ahmedabad urging people to vote 

01:3730 Apr 2024

'PM Modi asked votes for a man who sexually abused women, all while spreading hatred towards Muslims': Owaisi slams BJP-JD(S) combine

(Published 30 April 2024, 02:26 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCArvind KejriwalMamata BanerjeeNDALok Sabha Elections 2024I.N.D.I.A

