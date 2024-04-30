Lok Sabha Election Updates: PM asked votes for a man who sexually abused women, while spreading hate for Muslims, says Owaisi slamming BJP-JD(S)

Samajwadi Party candidate from Sambhal Lok Sabha seat Ziaur Rehman Barq was on Monday booked for allegedly making inflammatory statements regarding gangsters-turned-politicians Atiq Ahmad and Mukhtar Ansari, officials said.

According to police, four to five unidentified people have also been named as accused in the case.

Addressing an election meeting in Sambhal on Sunday, Rehman had appealed to the people not to let the "sacrifices of Atiq Ahmad, Mukhtar Ansari and other leaders go in vain".