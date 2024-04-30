Lok Sabha Election Updates: PM asked votes for a man who sexually abused women, while spreading hate for Muslims, says Owaisi slamming BJP-JD(S)

UP: SP candidate from Sambhal LS seat booked for 'inflammatory' statements
02:2530 Apr 2024
Odisha: 37 candidates in fray for May 13 elections to 4 LS seats
01:3730 Apr 2024
'PM Modi asked votes for a man who sexually abused women, all while spreading hatred towards Muslims': Owaisi slams BJP-JD(S) combine
02:2530 Apr 2024
UP: SP candidate from Sambhal LS seat booked for 'inflammatory' statements
Samajwadi Party candidate from Sambhal Lok Sabha seat Ziaur Rehman Barq was on Monday booked for allegedly making inflammatory statements regarding gangsters-turned-politicians Atiq Ahmad and Mukhtar Ansari, officials said.
According to police, four to five unidentified people have also been named as accused in the case.
Addressing an election meeting in Sambhal on Sunday, Rehman had appealed to the people not to let the "sacrifices of Atiq Ahmad, Mukhtar Ansari and other leaders go in vain".
02:2530 Apr 2024
Odisha: 37 candidates in fray for May 13 elections to 4 LS seats
Thirty-seven candidates are in the fray for the elections to four Lok Sabha seats in Odisha for which voting will be held on May 13, EC officials said on Monday.
The nomination process for Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput and Kalahandi Lok Sabha segments started on April 18 and the last date was April 25.
The papers were scrutinised on April 26, while Monday was the last day for withdrawal of nominations.
According to EC officials, the nominations of 38 candidates remained valid during the scrutiny.
02:2530 Apr 2024
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami received a grand welcome in Kolkata late last night. He will be joining the election campaign.
#WATCH | West Bengal | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami received a grand welcome on his arrival in Kolkata late last night. He will be joining the election campaign.
100 drones took to the sky in Ahmedabad urging people to vote
VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: #Ahmedabad witnessed a spectacular display of civic engagement as 100 drones took to the skies on Monday night, delivering crucial voting awareness messages. With polling scheduled for May 7 across Gujarat, concerted efforts by the district… pic.twitter.com/CMgXN2kUzr
'PM Modi asked votes for a man who sexually abused women, all while spreading hatred towards Muslims': Owaisi slams BJP-JD(S) combine
#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: AIMIM chief and party candidate from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi speaks on the 'obscene videos' case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna (29.04) pic.twitter.com/EcSaVtrPrb