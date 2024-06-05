Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | As Lalu’s ‘laltern’ flickers, Nitish’s ‘arrow’ hits the bullseye

However, the most noticeable victory was that of Pappu Yadav, the Independent candidate from Purnia. Pappu, who joined the Congress just ahead of LS election, was denied the party ticket at the behest of Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav, who fielded controversial figure Bima Bharti as the RJD candidate from Purnia. Pappu, who has been elected as an MP on four earlier occasions, romped home as an Independent from his bastion.