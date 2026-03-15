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Assam polls: BJP banks on organisational strength, welfare push amid anti-incumbency

The BJP's organisational network across much of the state is also seen as a significant advantage going into the elections.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 12:21 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 12:21 IST
India NewsBJPIndia PoliticsHimanta Biswa SarmaAssam NewsAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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