Assemblies in five poll-bound states met for less than 30 days a year: Report

As five states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram - go to polls, data compiled by a think tank showed that their state assemblies met for less than 30 days a year and the number of sittings have been going down over the years.

The Rajasthan assembly met for 29 days in a year on an average and the Telangana assembly for 15 days, according to a report by PRS Legislative Research.