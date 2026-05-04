Assembly Election Results 2026 | Vijay, MGR and Jayalalithaa: Prominent actors who made it big in politics

<p>With Vijay's TVK aiming for a sweeping victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, the actor has bid a stellar goodbye to Kollywood. Over the years, Vijay has given blockbuster hits like <em>Ghilli</em>, <em>Pokkiri</em>, <em>Thuppakki</em>, <em>Kaththi </em>and others. The controversial film <em>Jana Nayagan</em> marks Vijay's final project before his full-fledged shift to an impressive political career.</p>.<p>From a towering Tamil cinema icon to a powerhouse personality in politics, MGR's smooth transformation left many impressed. MGR has acted in about 136 films over a career that spanned more than five decades before shifting to politics. In late 1930s, MGR joined Congress party before moving to C. N. Annadurai-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in 1953. In 1972, following his expulsion from DMK, he founded All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). He served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 1977 to 1987 becoming the first actor to hold the position.</p>.<p>Having done about 140 films in her two-decade long career in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema, Jayalalithaa joined the AIADMK party in 1982. She has starred in 28 films with actor-politician MGR. In 1991, she became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and held the position six times until her death in 2016.</p>.<p>The legendary Telugu superstar who has done over 300 films became the Chief Minister of Andra Pradesh three times from 1983 to 1995. Interestingly, NTR joined politics at 60 and has seen landslide victories during his tenure.</p>.<p>The Telugu cinema power star transitioned to politics by founding the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in 2014. After facing several setbacks initially, in 2024, he won the Pithapuram assembly seat by over 70,000 votes and claimed the title of Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.</p>.<p>Known for playing Tulsi Virani in Star Plus' long-running TV serial <em>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, </em>Smriti transitioned into politics in 2003 by joining BJP and leaving behind a legacy of being a prominent household name in the TV industry. Despite intial setback, in 2016, she was sworn in as Union Cabinet Minister.</p>.<p>The Malayalam superstar joined BJP in 2016. After a stellar acting career of over four decades, Gopi became the Union Minister of State for Tourism in 2024.</p>.<p>A major icon of the South Indian cinema, the mega star's acting career spanned over four-decades. By 1992, he became the highest paid actor in India. In 2008, he founded Praja Rajyam Party and merged it with Congress in 2011. He then served as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism from 2012 to 2014.</p>.<p>The Bollywood Shotgun fully transitioned into politics and joined BJP in 1980s. He served as the Union Cabinet Minister for Health and Family Welfare (2003–2004) and Shipping (2004).</p>.<p>The legendary actor and father of Sanjay Dutt was among the first few Bollywood actors who made a successful career in politics. A five-time Congress MP, Dutt served as the Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports from 2004 until his death in 2005.</p>.<p>The legendary veteran actor who starred in blockbusters like <em>Amar Akbar Anthony</em> (1977), <em>Muqaddar Ka Sikandar</em> (1978), <em>Khoon Pasina</em> (1977) and others, joined the BJP in 1997. In 2001, he was appointed the Minister of State for Culture and Tourism and later in 2003 as Minister of State for External Affairs.</p>.<p>Apart from these legendary icons who made it big in both Bollywood and politics, other celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, and singer Babul Supriyo have also made their presence felt in politics by serving as MPs.</p>