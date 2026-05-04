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Assembly Election Results 2026 | Vijay, MGR and Jayalalithaa: Prominent actors who made it big in politics

With Vijay's TVK aiming for a landslide victory in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, here's a list of the prominent actors that transitioned into politics leaving behind a stellar acting career.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 12:13 IST
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Thalapathy Vijay 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

MG Ramachandran aka MGR

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: IMDb</p></div>

Credit: IMDb

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Jayalalithaa

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI File Photo</p></div>

Credit: PTI File Photo

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka NTR

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: IMDb</p></div>

Credit: IMDb

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Pawan Kalyan

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/Pawan Kalyan</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/Pawan Kalyan

Smriti Irani

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Instagram/Smriti Irani</p></div>

Credit: Instagram/Smriti Irani

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Suresh Gopi 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X/@TheSureshGopi<br><br></p></div>

Credit: X/@TheSureshGopi

Chiranjeevi

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: DH File Photo</p></div>

Credit: DH File Photo

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Shatrughan Sinha 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

Sunil Dutt

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: IMDb</p></div>

Credit: IMDb

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Vinod Khanna

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit:&nbsp;DH File Photo<br></p></div>

Credit: DH File Photo

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Published 04 May 2026, 12:13 IST
Entertainment NewsIndian PoliticsKangana RanautThalapathy VijaySmriti IraniPawan KalyanChiranjeeviVijayTrendingJayalalithaaNTRSuresh GopiMGRSunil DuttVinod KhannaTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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