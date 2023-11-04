JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Congress a govt of lies and loot, says Scindia

Track latest updates on upcoming Assembly polls in the 5 states, only with DH!
Last Updated 04 November 2023, 02:46 IST

Highlights
02:4604 Nov 2023

Congress launches 'ByeByeKCR' campaign in Telangana

02:4404 Nov 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP's manifesto a copy of Congress' guarantees, claims CM Baghel

02:2504 Nov 2023

Congress is a govt of lies and loot: Scindia

02:4604 Nov 2023

(Published 04 November 2023, 02:46 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsAssembly Election 2023

