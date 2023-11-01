JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Shivraj confident public's enthusiasm will translate into BJP's victory

Track latest updates related to upcoming Assembly elections in five major states, only with DH!
Last Updated 01 November 2023, 03:09 IST

Highlights
02:4001 Nov 2023

Cash, gold, liquor, freebies worth Rs 412 crore seized since October 9 in poll-bound Telangana

02:2801 Nov 2023

Public's enthusiasm a clear indication of BJP's win: Shivraj

02:2801 Nov 2023

Congress candidate accuses Vijayvargiya of concealing information about two cases in poll affidavit

03:0901 Nov 2023

BJP's Prahlad Patel will have to overcome local concerns in Narsinghpur seat in MP

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prahlad Patel has been nominated by the party to contest the elections from the Narsinghpur assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

02:4001 Nov 2023

Cash, gold, liquor, freebies worth Rs 412 crore seized since October 9 in poll-bound Telangana

Law enforcement agencies have seized cash, gold, liquor and freebies worth over Rs 412 crore as on Tuesday in poll-bound Telangana after the model code of conduct came into force in the state on October 9.

A total of over Rs 145.3 crore in cash, 251.9 kg gold, 1080.2 kg silver, and other valuables, all worth over Rs 165 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 39.8 crore, ganja valued at Rs 22.31 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 39.98 crore have been seized, according to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

Read more

02:2801 Nov 2023

Public's enthusiasm a clear indication of BJP's win: Shivraj

02:2801 Nov 2023

Congress candidate accuses Vijayvargiya of concealing information about two cases in poll affidavit

Congress MLA from Indore-1 Sanjay Shukla on Tuesday accused rival BJP candidate Kailash Vijayvargiya of not disclosing information about two criminal cases against him in the affidavit submitted along with the nomination for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

(Published 01 November 2023, 02:40 IST)
