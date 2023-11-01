Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Shivraj confident public's enthusiasm will translate into BJP's victory

Law enforcement agencies have seized cash, gold, liquor and freebies worth over Rs 412 crore as on Tuesday in poll-bound Telangana after the model code of conduct came into force in the state on October 9.

A total of over Rs 145.3 crore in cash, 251.9 kg gold, 1080.2 kg silver, and other valuables, all worth over Rs 165 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 39.8 crore, ganja valued at Rs 22.31 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 39.98 crore have been seized, according to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

