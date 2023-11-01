Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Shivraj confident public's enthusiasm will translate into BJP's victory

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prahlad Patel has been nominated by the party to contest the elections from the Narsinghpur assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh.
Law enforcement agencies have seized cash, gold, liquor and freebies worth over Rs 412 crore as on Tuesday in poll-bound Telangana after the model code of conduct came into force in the state on October 9.
A total of over Rs 145.3 crore in cash, 251.9 kg gold, 1080.2 kg silver, and other valuables, all worth over Rs 165 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 39.8 crore, ganja valued at Rs 22.31 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 39.98 crore have been seized, according to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.
Congress MLA from Indore-1 Sanjay Shukla on Tuesday accused rival BJP candidate Kailash Vijayvargiya of not disclosing information about two criminal cases against him in the affidavit submitted along with the nomination for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.