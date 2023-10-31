JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: K Kavitha says Telangana Development Model main election plank for 3rd term

Track all latest election updates for the 5 states going to polls, only with DH.
Last Updated 31 October 2023, 02:37 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:2931 Oct 2023

BJP in Rajasthan accuses CM Gehlot of violating poll code, files complaint

02:2931 Oct 2023

BJP in Rajasthan accuses CM Gehlot of violating poll code, files complaint

[object Object]

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Credit: PTI File Photo

 BJP on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India alleging that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's announcement of "seven guarantees" ahead of the November 25 assembly elections violates the poll code.

02:2931 Oct 2023

K Kavitha says Telangana Development Model main election plank for third term with thumping majority

(Published 31 October 2023, 02:37 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshRajasthanAssembly Elections 2023TelanganaChhattisgarhBRSMizoram

Follow us on