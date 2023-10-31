Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: K Kavitha says Telangana Development Model main election plank for 3rd term
Track all latest election updates for the 5 states going to polls, only with DH.
Last Updated 31 October 2023, 02:37 IST
Highlights
02:2931 Oct 2023
BJP in Rajasthan accuses CM Gehlot of violating poll code, files complaint
BJP in Rajasthan accuses CM Gehlot of violating poll code, files complaint
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
BJP on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India alleging that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's announcement of "seven guarantees" ahead of the November 25 assembly elections violates the poll code.
K Kavitha says Telangana Development Model main election plank for third term with thumping majority
(Published 31 October 2023, 02:37 IST)