Home

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party releases 4th list

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has released the fourth list of 6 candidates for the upcoming election in Rajasthan.Track all the latest updates about upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states, only with DH.
Last Updated 03 November 2023, 03:55 IST

Highlights
02:2903 Nov 2023

BJP launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi in new video

02:2903 Nov 2023

Statistic Surveillance Team, CAPF, and Rajasthan Police conducts vehicle searches on highway amid upcoming poll in state

02:2903 Nov 2023

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party released the fourth list of 6 candidates for the upcoming election in Rajasthan

02:2903 Nov 2023

(Published 03 November 2023, 03:03 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshRajasthanAssembly Elections 2023TelanganaChhattisgarhMizoram

