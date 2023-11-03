Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party releases 4th list
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has released the fourth list of 6 candidates for the upcoming election in Rajasthan.Track all the latest updates about upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states, only with DH.
Last Updated 03 November 2023, 03:55 IST
Highlights
02:2903 Nov 2023
BJP launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi in new video
02:2903 Nov 2023
Statistic Surveillance Team, CAPF, and Rajasthan Police conducts vehicle searches on highway amid upcoming poll in state
02:2903 Nov 2023
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party released the fourth list of 6 candidates for the upcoming election in Rajasthan
(Published 03 November 2023, 03:03 IST)