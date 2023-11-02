JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Shah, Nadda attended BJP CEC meet for T'gana polls

Track latest updates of upcoming Assembly elections in 5 states, only with DH!
Last Updated 02 November 2023, 03:37 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:3902 Nov 2023

Chandrabhan Singh Aakya a two-time BJP MLA to contest polls as an Independent candidate

02:2102 Nov 2023

Shah, Nadda attended BJP CEC meeting over Telangana polls 

02:2102 Nov 2023

Cong's K C Venugopal confident of major win in Chhattisgarh

03:3702 Nov 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: I will try to open an MLA 'Janseva' office so that people don't need to travel 100 km to the city and they can get their work done in their vicinity, says BJP Candidate Bhavna Bohra 

03:3402 Nov 2023

MP polls: BJP deploys top leaders to challenge Kamal Nath in his Chhindwara stronghold

03:3202 Nov 2023

The Telangana Assembly elections (2023) is a contest between 'dorala Telangana' and the people: Rahul Gandhi 

03:1002 Nov 2023

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023: The scenic valley of Patalkot in Chhindwara still awaits basic development

02:3902 Nov 2023

Accepting Rahul Gandhi's challenge, it's Delhi aristocracy versus Telangana people in election: KTR of BRS

02:3902 Nov 2023

Chandrabhan Singh Aakya a two-time BJP MLA to contest polls as an Independent candidate

Chandrabhan Singh Aakya, a two-time BJP MLA from Chittorgarh, turned rebel after being denied ticket, and is now set to contest polls as an Independent candidate. The BJP has declared Narpat Singh Rajvi, Bhairon Singh Shekhwat's son-in-law, as its candidate from Chittorgarh seat.

"There should be a local MLA in Chittorgarh, who interacts with the locals. He should belong from here. Rajvi sir is not a local, he is an outsider. So, there is a lot of anger among people," Aakya says.

02:2102 Nov 2023

Shah, Nadda attended BJP CEC meeting over Telangana polls 

02:2102 Nov 2023

Cong's K C Venugopal confident of major win in Chhattisgarh

(Published 02 November 2023, 02:39 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiAssembly Elections 2023

Follow us on