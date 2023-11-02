Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Shah, Nadda attended BJP CEC meet for T'gana polls

Chandrabhan Singh Aakya, a two-time BJP MLA from Chittorgarh, turned rebel after being denied ticket, and is now set to contest polls as an Independent candidate. The BJP has declared Narpat Singh Rajvi, Bhairon Singh Shekhwat's son-in-law, as its candidate from Chittorgarh seat.

"There should be a local MLA in Chittorgarh, who interacts with the locals. He should belong from here. Rajvi sir is not a local, he is an outsider. So, there is a lot of anger among people," Aakya says.