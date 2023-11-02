Assembly Elections 2023 Updates: Shah, Nadda attended BJP CEC meet for T'gana polls
Chhattisgarh polls: I will try to open an MLA 'Janseva' office so that people don't need to travel 100 km to the city and they can get their work done in their vicinity, says BJP Candidate Bhavna Bohra
MP polls: BJP deploys top leaders to challenge Kamal Nath in his Chhindwara stronghold
The Telangana Assembly elections (2023) is a contest between 'dorala Telangana' and the people: Rahul Gandhi
Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023: The scenic valley of Patalkot in Chhindwara still awaits basic development
Accepting Rahul Gandhi's challenge, it's Delhi aristocracy versus Telangana people in election: KTR of BRS
Chandrabhan Singh Aakya a two-time BJP MLA to contest polls as an Independent candidate
Chandrabhan Singh Aakya, a two-time BJP MLA from Chittorgarh, turned rebel after being denied ticket, and is now set to contest polls as an Independent candidate. The BJP has declared Narpat Singh Rajvi, Bhairon Singh Shekhwat's son-in-law, as its candidate from Chittorgarh seat.
"There should be a local MLA in Chittorgarh, who interacts with the locals. He should belong from here. Rajvi sir is not a local, he is an outsider. So, there is a lot of anger among people," Aakya says.
Shah, Nadda attended BJP CEC meeting over Telangana polls
Cong's K C Venugopal confident of major win in Chhattisgarh
