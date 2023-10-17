Assembly Election 2023 Updates: I'd suggest Congress to hold list of candidates as long as they can, says Chhattisgarh DyCM TS Singh Deo
As polling dates for Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh nears, political action is inching towards top gear. Catch all the latest updates from these high voltage poll-bound states only with DH!
Last Updated 17 October 2023, 03:45 IST
Highlights
03:4517 Oct 2023
Baghel slams BJP, says 'divide and rule' plan will not work in Chhattisgarh
02:3217 Oct 2023
Congress to release manifesto for MP assembly polls today
02:3217 Oct 2023
BJP to officially kickstart its poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh from October 17
Baghel slams BJP, says 'divide and rule' plan will not work in Chhattisgarh
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said the BJP's plan of 'divide and rule' will not work in Chhattisgarh and hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his statement accusing the Congress of doing 'appeasement' politics for votes in the poll-bound state.
Read more
The people of Rajasthan are well aware of how leaders and ministers from the Congress party are involved in corruption: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
This is not just a claim by the BJP, even the Congress party itself acknowledges these actions. The details of their actions are not only recorded in the 'red diary', but you will also find them in diaries of other colours when investigations will be conducted," says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Congress to release manifesto for MP assembly polls today
The opposition Congress will release its 'Vachan Patra' (manifesto) for next month's assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.
Read more
BJP to officially kickstart its poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh from October 17
The campaign will be called Booth Vijay Abhiyan where party workers reach out to as many households as they can in every booth, will begin with a shakti sammelan.
Read more
"I am going to suggest Congress to hold the list (of candidates) as long as they can," says Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo
(Published 17 October 2023, 02:32 IST)