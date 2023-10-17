Home
Homeelectionsindia

LIVE
Assembly Election 2023 Updates: I'd suggest Congress to hold list of candidates as long as they can, says Chhattisgarh DyCM TS Singh Deo

As polling dates for Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh nears, political action is inching towards top gear. Catch all the latest updates from these high voltage poll-bound states only with DH!
Last Updated 17 October 2023, 03:45 IST

Highlights
02:4317 Oct 2023

The people of Rajasthan are well aware of how leaders and ministers from the Congress party are involved in corruption: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

This is not just a claim by the BJP, even the Congress party itself acknowledges these actions. The details of their actions are not only recorded in the 'red diary', but you will also find them in diaries of other colours when investigations will be conducted," says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

02:3217 Oct 2023

Congress to release manifesto for MP assembly polls today

The opposition Congress will release its 'Vachan Patra' (manifesto) for next month's assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.
Read more

02:3217 Oct 2023

BJP to officially kickstart its poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh from October 17

The campaign will be called Booth Vijay Abhiyan where party workers reach out to as many households as they can in every booth, will begin with a shakti sammelan.
Read more

02:3217 Oct 2023

"I am going to suggest Congress to hold the list (of candidates) as long as they can," says Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo

(Published 17 October 2023, 02:32 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshRajasthanAssembly Elections 2023TelanganaChhattisgarhBRSMizoramMNFI.N.D.I.ATelangana Assembly Election 2023Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023Mizoram Assembly Election 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

