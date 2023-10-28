Assembly Elections 2023 updates: Amit Shah to visit MP for three days from today

Pursuant to Election Commission’s instructions, the Telangana government has issued orders transferring Karimnagar Collector B Gopi and Police Commissioner L Subba Rayudu. Both the officials were asked to handover the charge to officials next in rank and report in General Administration Department.

The BJP’s Election Commission Affairs Committee Chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Friday lodged a complaint with the EC requesting it to transfer the Police Commissioner alleging police inaction over the attack on the Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s office in Karimnagar recently.