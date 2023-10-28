JOIN US
Assembly Elections 2023 updates: Amit Shah to visit MP for three days from today

Track all the latest developments from the upcoming Assembly Elections with DH!
Last Updated 28 October 2023, 04:03 IST

Highlights
03:5928 Oct 2023

02:3028 Oct 2023

01:5628 Oct 2023

04:0328 Oct 2023

Former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin appointed as candidate for Jubilee Hills constituency, Telangana

"I thank all the people of Jubilee Hills and the Congress leadership for choosing me as the candidate for Jubilee Hills constituency. Together, we'll work towards a brighter future for Jubilee Hills," says former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin.

Pursuant to Election Commission’s instructions, the Telangana government has issued orders transferring Karimnagar Collector B Gopi and Police Commissioner L Subba Rayudu. Both the officials were asked to handover the charge to officials next in rank and report in General Administration Department.

The BJP’s Election Commission Affairs Committee Chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Friday lodged a complaint with the EC requesting it to transfer the Police Commissioner alleging police inaction over the attack on the Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s office in Karimnagar recently.

Telangana polls: BJP fields Mithun Kumar Reddy from Mahabubnagar assembly constituency

The BJP on Friday announced that A P Mithun Kumar Reddy will contest from Mahabubnagar assembly constituency in the November 30 Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana.

Mithun Kumar Reddy, son of former MP AP Jitender Reddy, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other party leaders for giving him an opportunity to contest from Mahabubnagar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh from Saturday, a party release said.

He will visit Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Bhopal, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Shahdol, Ujjain, Indore and Gwalior districts and address divisional meetings, public gatherings and take part in different functions, the release added.

(Published 28 October 2023, 02:30 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsAssembly Elections 2023Telangana Assembly Election 2023Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023Mizoram Assembly Election 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

