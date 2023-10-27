JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Assembly Elections 2023 Highlights: BJP flustered, going to lose in Rajasthan, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Congress President Kharge held CEC meeting on Telangana Assembly elections today. The Election Commission has issued separate show cause notices to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan began his poll campaign from his traditional Budhni seat by urging people to consider themselves as 'Shivraj'. Thank you for following DH as we tracked the latest political updates throughout the day. Good Night!!
Last Updated 27 October 2023, 17:23 IST

Highlights
05:1227 Oct 2023

Ahead of polls, ex-MLA Raj Gopal Reddy quits BJP, returns to Congress in Telangana

08:1427 Oct 2023

Union Minister and BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar files his nomination from Dimani Assembly constituency ahead of Madhya Pradesh elections 

08:2227 Oct 2023

BJP announces AP Mithun Kumar Reddy as its candidate from Mahbubnagar Assembly constituency in Telangana

17:2227 Oct 2023

Aam Aadmi Party releases fifth list of 12 candidates for Chhattisgarh polls

14:0127 Oct 2023

BJP promises 33% reservation for women in govt jobs in Mizoram, probe against MNF regime

J P Nadda. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Claiming that BJP brought Mizoram and the rest of the Northeast from insurgency to the path of development in the past nine years, BJP on Friday promised 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and a mission to end the drug menace, if it is elected to power in Mizoram.

Read more

13:4127 Oct 2023

Will break the record of last time, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

13:3827 Oct 2023

Sometimes new parties make older parties set their agenda: Bhagwant Mann

12:3727 Oct 2023

Nadda bats for inclusive growth and inclusive development in Mizoram

12:0527 Oct 2023

Initially, people used to fight elections on the basis of religion, caste, creed, area, and region. But since Prime Minister Modi has come, the definition of politics has changed: Nadda

09:5027 Oct 2023

BJP is flustered, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

09:4527 Oct 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rally in Chitrakoot

08:5127 Oct 2023

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announces guarantee to buy cow dung at Rs 2 per kg under 'godhan scheme' if his govt re-elected

He also announced that Rs 15 lakh insurance cover will be given for losses in natural disaster if Congress returns to power and will pass a law to ensure Old Pension Scheme so that no government can stop OPS in future.

08:4727 Oct 2023

PM Modi is following our 'guarantee model', says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot at press conference in Jaipur

(Published 27 October 2023, 02:31 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsAssembly Elections 2023Telangana Assembly Election 2023Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023Mizoram Assembly Election 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

