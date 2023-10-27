Assembly Elections 2023 Highlights: BJP flustered, going to lose in Rajasthan, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Congress President Kharge held CEC meeting on Telangana Assembly elections today. The Election Commission has issued separate show cause notices to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan began his poll campaign from his traditional Budhni seat by urging people to consider themselves as 'Shivraj'.
BJP promises 33% reservation for women in govt jobs in Mizoram, probe against MNF regime
Claiming that BJP brought Mizoram and the rest of the Northeast from insurgency to the path of development in the past nine years, BJP on Friday promised 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and a mission to end the drug menace, if it is elected to power in Mizoram.
Will break the record of last time, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
#WATCH | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "This time we will break the record of the last time. In the last election we had won 68 seats, this time we will win 75 seats..." pic.twitter.com/ZBiFQRzz8P
Sometimes new parties make older parties set their agenda: Bhagwant Mann
#WATCH | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, "...sometimes new parties make older parties set their agenda. Modi brought guarantees - Modi ki guaranteeyan. Amit Shah distributed pamphlets from door to door. Arvind Kejriwal had brought it first...He had said that he did not come to do… pic.twitter.com/wDMiOnayxr
Nadda bats for inclusive growth and inclusive development in Mizoram
#WATCH | Mizoram Assembly Elections: At the launch event of 'Vision Document 2023', BJP National President JP Nadda says, "...BJP's vision document says that we launch an operation, Drug-Free Mizoram, to curb the drug addiction amongst the youth across the state... We also commit… pic.twitter.com/bzUAS6d6g4
Initially, people used to fight elections on the basis of religion, caste, creed, area, and region. But since Prime Minister Modi has come, the definition of politics has changed: Nadda
#WATCH | Mizoram Assembly Elections: At the launch event of 'Vision Document 2023', BJP National President JP Nadda says, "We believe in report card politics. The political culture of the country has been changed by Prime Minister Modi. Initially, people used to fight elections… pic.twitter.com/Tk6ttq0WTR
BJP is flustered, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
#WATCH | Raipur: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "BJP is flustered. They are going to lose in Rajasthan. Look at the condition, if they are doing raids for a 12-year-old case then it certainly means they want to disturb," pic.twitter.com/4BzZLmqD13
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announces guarantee to buy cow dung at Rs 2 per kg under 'godhan scheme' if his govt re-elected
He also announced that Rs 15 lakh insurance cover will be given for losses in natural disaster if Congress returns to power and will pass a law to ensure Old Pension Scheme so that no government can stop OPS in future.
08:4727 Oct 2023
PM Modi is following our 'guarantee model', says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot at press conference in Jaipur