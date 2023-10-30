Assembly Elections 2023 Live: Congress governments in 3 states battling crises due to 'flawed thinking', says Rajnath
Last Updated 30 October 2023, 02:56 IST
Highlights
Chhattisgarh has been under 'Grahan' for last five years: JP Nadda
"We will cancel minority reservations after coming to power in Telangana": Union Minister G Kishan Reddy
BJP will suffer shock defeat in MP assembly polls like Karnataka: Robert Vadra
Businessman Robert Vadra, son-in-law of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, on Sunday said the ruling BJP will suffer a drubbing in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections like Karnataka and the Congress will win with an overwhelming majority.
Congress governments in 3 states battling crises due to 'flawed thinking', lack funds for salaries: Rajnath
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday claimed the Congress governments in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka are battling crises due to "soch mein khot" (flawed thinking) and they are not even able to pay salaries to their employees.
Singh was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the main election office of the BJP candidate from the Indore-1 assembly seat and the party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.
