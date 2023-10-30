Assembly Elections 2023 Live: Congress governments in 3 states battling crises due to 'flawed thinking', says Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday claimed the Congress governments in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka are battling crises due to "soch mein khot" (flawed thinking) and they are not even able to pay salaries to their employees.

Singh was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the main election office of the BJP candidate from the Indore-1 assembly seat and the party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.