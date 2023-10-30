JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Live: Congress governments in 3 states battling crises due to 'flawed thinking', says Rajnath

Track all the latest news and updates from the upcoming Assembly Elections, with DH!
Last Updated 30 October 2023, 02:56 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:5630 Oct 2023

Chhattisgarh has been under 'Grahan' for last five years: JP Nadda

02:5630 Oct 2023

"We will cancel minority reservations after coming to power in Telangana": Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

01:2530 Oct 2023

BJP will suffer shock defeat in MP assembly polls like Karnataka: Robert Vadra

02:5630 Oct 2023

Chhattisgarh has been under 'Grahan' for last five years: JP Nadda

02:5630 Oct 2023

"We will cancel minority reservations after coming to power in Telangana": Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

01:2530 Oct 2023

BJP will suffer shock defeat in MP assembly polls like Karnataka: Robert Vadra

Businessman Robert Vadra, son-in-law of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, on Sunday said the ruling BJP will suffer a drubbing in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections like Karnataka and the Congress will win with an overwhelming majority.

01:2530 Oct 2023

Congress governments in 3 states battling crises due to 'flawed thinking', lack funds for salaries: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday claimed the Congress governments in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka are battling crises due to "soch mein khot" (flawed thinking) and they are not even able to pay salaries to their employees.

Singh was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the main election office of the BJP candidate from the Indore-1 assembly seat and the party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

(Published 30 October 2023, 02:56 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsAssembly Elections 2023Telangana Assembly Election 2023Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023Mizoram Assembly Election 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on