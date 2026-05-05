Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Assembly Elections 2026 | All in the family! Lottery baron's clan will be present in two state Assemblies

This is the first time that Martin’s family members are making their electoral debuts, though they have been in politics for some time.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 13:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2026, 13:45 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsDMKAIADMKTrendingTrending NowTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us