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Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP breaches West Bengal; Tamil Nadu gets a Jana Nayagan

Of the five contests, only NDA incumbents — Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam and N Rangaswamy in Puducherry — managed to retain power.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 23:01 IST
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TVK supporters cheer as the party chief Vijay wins the Tamil Nadu elections on Monday. PTI 
TVK supporters cheer as the party chief Vijay wins the Tamil Nadu elections on Monday. PTI 
Artistes perform after the BJP retains power in Assam on Monday. PTI
Artistes perform after the BJP retains power in Assam on Monday. PTI
Congress workers take out a victory march in Kerala on Monday. PTI
Congress workers take out a victory march in Kerala on Monday. PTI
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Published 04 May 2026, 23:01 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026Assam Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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