<p>New Delhi: Winds of change from Cape Comorin to Kolkata on Monday swept aside three entrenched Opposition satraps — Pinarayi Vijayan, M K Stalin and Mamata Banerjee — in their respective bastions.</p>.<p>A new star rose on Tamil Nadu’s political horizon as actor-turned-politician Vijay, in a stunning electoral debut, shattered the decades-old DMK–AIADMK duopoly and redrew the state’s political map.</p>.<p>Of the five contests, only NDA incumbents — Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam and N Rangaswamy in Puducherry — managed to retain power.</p>.<p>The biggest draw of the elections came from West Bengal, a Left pocketborough for 33 years until 2011, now turning saffron. Overcoming the demographic challenge of a nearly 27% minority population, the BJP surged from just three seats and 10% vote share in 2016 to a commanding two-thirds majority, crossing the 200-seat mark.</p>.<p>The party’s meticulously planned campaign — tapping into middle-class discontent and 15 years of anti-incumbency against the Trinamool Congress — delivered a historic mandate. Mamata Banerjee’s defence of her stronghold crumbled in the face of a determined saffron surge.</p>.Assembly Elections 2026 | Kerala win boosts Congress despite I.N.D.I.A bloc allies’ loss in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu.<p>These highlights merely capture the scale of the churn unleashed in elections to four state Assemblies and one Union Territory, the votes for which were counted on Monday.</p>.<p>The verdict’s deeper implications, wrapped in layers, could reshape national politics, with ripple effects likely to be felt well ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.</p>.<p>Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal together, send 101 MPs to the Lok Sabha, of which 88 are currently with the I.N.D.I.A bloc.</p>.<p>In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF registered a decisive victory, ending the Left Front rule in any Indian state for the first time in nearly six decades offering the Congress a succour after a string of Assembly defeats in the last two years.</p>.<p>Neighbouring Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, delivered a political thriller that could trigger a wider realignment within both the NDA and INDIA blocs.</p>.<p>Stalin’s defeat — including the loss of his own seat — raises the prospect of a succession churn within the DMK, while the AIADMK, pushed to third place, stares at an existential crisis.</p>.<p>Such was the intensity of the TVK blitzkrieg that Stalin lost from his party bastion of Kolathur. Just short of the halfway mark, Vijay is now poised to stake claim to power with support from smaller allies.</p>.<p>The anti-incumbency wave extended beyond Bengal and Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan’s government was decisively voted out. The mandate offers the Congress a lifeline to consolidate its position within the I.N.D.I.A bloc as key allies falter.</p>.<p>In Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma returned with an expanded mandate, with the BJP and its allies gaining ground across the state. The imprint of religious polarisation and delimitation was visible, with a significant share of Congress winners coming from minority communities. The party also suffered a symbolic setback as Gaurav Gogoi lost his family stronghold of Jorhat.</p>.<p>In Puducherry, delays in Congress–DMK alliance talks, coupled with TVK’s entry, appear to have aided Rangaswamy, who is set to return as chief minister for a record fifth term.</p>.<p>For the BJP, the Bengal victory offers crucial political momentum at a time of mounting challenges — from an emboldened Opposition that recently stalled its delimitation push to external economic pressures linked to the West Asia crisis. The win not only reshapes Bengal’s political landscape but also strengthens the party’s national footing ahead of future electoral battles.</p>.<p>The breakthrough ranks among the BJP’s most significant victories since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 — marking both a geographic and ideological expansion into a region long resistant to its politics.</p>.<p>For the RSS, the BJP’s ideological mentor, the victory carries symbolic weight in a state that helped shape nationalist thought through figures like Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, whose Anand Math popularised the idea of ‘Bharat Mata’.</p>