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Assembly Elections 2026 | Win in Kerala a lifeline for Congress which has finally something to cheer about

An emphatic victory in Kerala and an enhanced space in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc following the fall of Trinamool Congress and DMK is a morale booster for the grand old party.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 09:30 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 09:30 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsAssembly electionAssam Assembly Elections 2026

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