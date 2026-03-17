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Assembly Elections 2026: EC deploys 1,111 observers across 5 poll-bound states, bypolls in six

Among the 1,111 observers, 557 are general observers, 188 are police observers, and 366 are expenditure observers.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 09:54 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsAssembly electionsBypollsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026Assam Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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