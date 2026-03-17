<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> has deployed 1,111 observers for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assembly-elections">Assembly elections</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/puducherry">Puducherry</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>, and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bypolls">bypolls</a> in six states, asking them to station themselves in their respective constituencies by Wednesday.</p>.<p>Among the 1,111 observers, 557 are general observers, 188 are police observers, and 366 are expenditure observers. The EC appoints central observers under Article 324 of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/constitution">Constitution</a> and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to assist in free and fair polls and oversee efficient election management.</p>.<p>An official statement said observers, upon arrival, will make public their contact details and will specify a time fixed every day for meeting the candidates, political parties, or their representatives, or any member of the public to hear their election-related grievances.</p>.<p>While announcing the poll schedule on Sunday, Chief Election Commissioner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gyanesh-kumar">Gyanesh Kumar</a> had said that the elections would be conducted in a violence-free and inducement-free manner so that each voter can cast his or her vote without fear or favour.</p>.<p>The statement added that observers will serve as the Commission's eyes and ears to ensure this objective is met.</p>.Assam Assembly Elections 2026| Snubbed by BJP, NDA ally UPPL announces candidates .<p>In West Bengal, 294 officials have been appointed as general observers, while 84 have been assigned as police observers and 100 expenditure observers.</p>.<p>Tamil Nadu has 136 general observers, 40 police observers, and 151 expenditure observers.</p>.<p>The EC has appointed 51 general observers, 35 police observers, and 50 expenditure observers in Assam, while in Kerala, there are 51 general observers, 35 police observers, and 50 expenditure observers. Puducherry will have 17 general observers, four police observers, and 17 expenditure observers.</p>