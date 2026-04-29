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Assembly Elections 2026 | Exit polls predict BJP win in Assam, edge in West Bengal; DMK to return in Tamil Nadu, UDF to take Kerala

The pollsters also forecast a return to power for the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 15:18 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 15:18 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaTamil NaduWest BengalAssamIndian PoliticsDMKUDFPuducherryTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Assam Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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