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Assembly Elections 2026 | Fear, disputes, rhetoric: The campaign's many shades

A snapshot of the campaign trail reveals both troubling and promising signs.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 02:00 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 02:00 IST
India NewsTamil NaduWest BengalIndian PoliticsAssembly electionsspecial intensive revision

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