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Assembly Elections 2026 | Kerala win boosts Congress despite I.N.D.I.A bloc allies’ loss in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu

The results have left the Opposition bloc with questions about how to move forward when two of its top partners — considered a bulwark against the Hindutva forces.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 20:41 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 20:41 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduWest BengalIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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