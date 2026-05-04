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Assembly Elections 2026 | MK Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan, Mamata Banerjee & Himanta Biswa Sarma: How incumbent CMs fared in polls

In a tally for the books, actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leads the board by 109 seats, as DMK follows with 49.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 09:30 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 09:30 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026Assam Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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