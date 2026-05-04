Assembly Elections 2026 | MK Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan, Mamata Banerjee & Himanta Biswa Sarma: How incumbent CMs fared in polls

<p>As the counting of votes progressed in the states of West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry, some of the early trends published by the Election Commission show a twist in the power transfer. </p><p>According to the initial trends, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan trailed in the Dharmadam constituency, and Congress candidate VP Abdul Rasheed took the early lead. Data published on 2:15 PM revealed that the CM has taken the lead. </p><p>With the indication of the CPI(M) losing power in the lone state where the party continues to be in governance, celebrations already ensued in the UDF camps.</p><p><em><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/assembly-elections-2026-results-west-bengal-assam-puducherry-tamil-nadu-kerala-poll-result-election-result-dmk-aiadmk-tvk-bjp-ldf-udf-congress-vijay-stalin-pinarayi-vijayan-ainrc-2026-polls-3989127">Track LIVE updates from the Assembly Election results here</a></strong></em></p>.Assembly Elections 2026 Results: India's political map to be rewritten? All eyes on the outcome.<p>BJP in West Bengal, as of 2:15 PM, led the scores by 193 seats, as the Trinamool Congress trailed by 94. With TMC aiming for a fourth term, the numbers favour the opposition in the state, as CM Mamata Banerjee leads in her constituency Bhabinpur, as BJP's Suvendu Adhikari trails by over 7,000 votes. </p><p>In a tally for the books, actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leads the board by 109 seats, as DMK follows with 49. Chief Minister M K Stalin trails behind TVK candidate V S Babu in his constituency Kolathur. </p><p>Within Puducherry, Chief Minister N Rangasamy won a historic fifth term following the counting, as his party All India N R Congress (AINRC) secured 9 seats.</p><p>In Assam, the BJP currently leads with 78 seats, an optimistic trend for the ruling government's re-elections. </p><p>The numbers so far indicate the twist in the seat figures as most of Chief Ministers of the poll-bound states trail behind their opposition candidates within their constituencies, giving gaps for a new government to stand in. </p>